25 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopia And Puntland Seal Deal Over Cooperation Despite Latest Federal-Regional Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia and Puntland State of Somalia have agreed to strengthen cross-border cooperation, trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Puntland's State President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali discussed today issues of common concern, especially peace and stability of the entire region.

They have also discussed ways of fighting terrorism and the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Ethiopia has been supporting Somalia and Puntland in terms of security and both parties have agreed to work in infrastructure development especially in road, air and use of ports, it was learned.

President of the Puntland State of Somalia, Abdiweli said "we have really a deep understanding about the relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia in general and Puntland and Ethiopia in particular."

The President added that "... I do not think we will have lasting peace without the support and commitment of the Ethiopian people and government.

Somalia

Fugitive Al-Shabaab Leader Could Surrender to Authorities

A university graduate who left home to command Al-Shabaab units in Somalia has moved closer to the Kenyan border,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.