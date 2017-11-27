Somalia: Ethiopia And Puntland Seal Deal Over Cooperation Despite Latest Federal-Regional Agreement

Ethiopia and Puntland State of Somalia have agreed to strengthen cross-border cooperation, trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Puntland's State President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali discussed today issues of common concern, especially peace and stability of the entire region.

They have also discussed ways of fighting terrorism and the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Ethiopia has been supporting Somalia and Puntland in terms of security and both parties have agreed to work in infrastructure development especially in road, air and use of ports, it was learned.

President of the Puntland State of Somalia, Abdiweli said "we have really a deep understanding about the relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia in general and Puntland and Ethiopia in particular."

The President added that "... I do not think we will have lasting peace without the support and commitment of the Ethiopian people and government.