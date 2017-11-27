25 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Endagergis-Maimine Road Under Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The 42 km dirt road linking Enda Gergis with Mai Mine is under renovation in cooperation with the national construction companies and members of the Popular Force with the support of machineries, according to report from the area.

Residents of the Mai-Mine subzone said that the road has been damaged due to flooding and that they have been facing difficulties in carrying out their daily activities especially in transporting agricultural produce to the market and patients to nearby health facilities.

The coordinator of the program, Mr. Tekle Tesfamicael indicated that adequate human power and machineries are involving in the renovation activity. He also pointed out that the renovation activity includes construction of bridges and expansion of the road.

The administrator of Mai-Mine sub zone, Mr. Frewengel Teklehaimanot indicated that transportation problem has been one of the challenges the residents were encountering and that with the renovation of the road their problem will be solved.

Mr. Frewengel stated that a new generator has been installed in Mai-Mine providing eight hours electric power supply daily and that similar project is also underway to enable the surrounding villages become beneficiaries of electric power supply.

Eritrea

Workshop On Controlling Aftermath of Natural Calamities

A workshop organized by Eritrean experts focusing on the causes and consequences as well as managing the aftermath of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.