Eritrea: Endagergis-Maimine Road Under Renovation

Mendefera — The 42 km dirt road linking Enda Gergis with Mai Mine is under renovation in cooperation with the national construction companies and members of the Popular Force with the support of machineries, according to report from the area.

Residents of the Mai-Mine subzone said that the road has been damaged due to flooding and that they have been facing difficulties in carrying out their daily activities especially in transporting agricultural produce to the market and patients to nearby health facilities.

The coordinator of the program, Mr. Tekle Tesfamicael indicated that adequate human power and machineries are involving in the renovation activity. He also pointed out that the renovation activity includes construction of bridges and expansion of the road.

The administrator of Mai-Mine sub zone, Mr. Frewengel Teklehaimanot indicated that transportation problem has been one of the challenges the residents were encountering and that with the renovation of the road their problem will be solved.

Mr. Frewengel stated that a new generator has been installed in Mai-Mine providing eight hours electric power supply daily and that similar project is also underway to enable the surrounding villages become beneficiaries of electric power supply.