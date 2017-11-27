25 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IED Blast Hits Somali Capital, No Casualties

An explosion occurred last night in Mogadishu, the Somali capital amidst tight security measures against Al Shabaab by government special forces "Mogadishu Stabilization unit."

The blast which has resulted from an improvised explosive device [IED] took place at around Zoobe junction, where a truck bomb has killed more than 400 people on Oct 14.

Police cordoned off the scene of the blast, and carried an investigation into the incident, but gave no further details about the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, however, the local security officials say they believe that Al Shabaab could be behind the bombing.

