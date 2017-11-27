25 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Soldiers Killed in Afgoye Grenade Explosion

At least three Somali government soldiers are reported to have been killed in a grenade explosion in Afgoye, an agriculture-rich town in Lower Shabelle region, near Mogadishu.

Local residents confirmed that the soldiers died in a hand grenade bomb targeted Somali forces during a night-time security patrol at Bar Ismail area in the district.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene following the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the grenade blast.

On Saturday morning, Somali troops launched an operation in parts of the city on a mission to detain those behind last night's bomb attack, according to the sources.

