Egypt: Govt Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Egypt

Somalia has condemned Friday's gun-and-bomb attack on a mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula that left 235 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Somalia's President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo described the incident as a "heinous attack" targeted innocent Muslims performing Friday prayers in the mosque in Al-Arish.

President Farmajo wished Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and conveyed his condolences to the Egyptian government and its people, according to a statement released by the Office of the Presidency.

"Our prayers are with families of the victims. We stand united with our brothers and sisters in Egypt against terror," Farmajo said in the statement seen by Radio Shabelle.

He added the incident once again emphasized the vital importance of an "effective international cooperation" against terrorism.

After detonating a bomb, attackers opened fire on worshippers and then attempted to stop ambulances from accessing the area, according to Egypt's Ministry of Interior.