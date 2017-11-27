Sudan: President Al-Bashir Describes His Meetings With Russian Leaders As Excellent

Sochi — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that he held excellent talks with the Russian President, Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence.

Interviewed by the Russian Sputnik Agency, President Al-Bashir said that Sudan aims to enhancing its power programs to meet the increasing need due to the development process.

He explained that Sudan has signed an agreement with Russia for establishing a nuclear power station for peaceful purposes to produce 1200 megawatts of electricity power, referring to the arrival of a floating power station with a capacity of producing 80 megawatts at Port-Sudan harbor.

President Al-Bashir has affirmed prevalence of security and stability in Darfur and success of the program for collection of unlicensed weapons in Darfur, a matter that has positive impact on the peace process and stability in Darfur.

He said that big numbers of displaced people have started to return to their home areas, adding that the return of Sudanese refugees from Chad has begun.

President Al-Bashir said that the government has worked out programs for rehabilitation and provision of services at the areas of the returning displaced citizens.

He affirmed that Sudan is opening its doors for all countries and companies to invest in the country, indicating that Russian, Chinese and Arab companies are now operating in Sudan.