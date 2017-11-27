Sudan: UNAMID Appreciates Steps for Collection of Weapons

Khartoum — The joint special representative of the UN and the African Union for Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has appreciated the steps adopted for the collection of weapons at Shattaya, South Darfur, and atmosphere of security which has been achieved at this area.

He gave the remark when was accompanying the acting Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Sabil Ahmed Sabil, during his inauguration to services establishments at Shattaya area.

Mamabolo indicated that the situation is currently stable and security is prevalent, calling on the citizens to return for their home area.

He referred to success of the campaign for collection of weapons.

He also appreciated the cooperation between the government, the UNAMID and the native administration.

He said that the UNAMID will implement more water projects and schools for the returnees at Shattaya area.