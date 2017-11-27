Sudan and Russia Affirm Their Keenness to Establish Strategic Relations

Sochi — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to establish strategic relations with Russia in all fields.

During his meeting with the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev, said that his visit was aimed for cementing the bilateral relations and affirming the keenness to promote them further.

President Al-Bashir has thanked Russia for its efforts and defending Sudan at the international forums, and also for its support to the national dialogue and the endeavors for realizing peace, stability and development.

He said that Sudan relies much on the support of Russia and the friendly countries to secure exit of the UNAMID forces from Darfur, especially that there is no more need for such a big number of forces in Darfur region.

He underscored the importance of cooperation between Sudan and Russia on the international and regional issues via the joint Sudanese - Russian committee and the foreign ministries of the two countries.

President Al-Bashir has expressed his satisfaction over the sharing of identical views between Sudan and Russia on many international and regional issues.

He said that Sudan stands in support of the unity and integrity of the Russian territories, indicating that Sudan support the stance of Russia on the issue of Crimean Island.

President Al-Bashir has invited the great Russian companies to invest in Sudan in the oil, agricultural and mining fields and other domains.

He said that Sudan now looks forward to import all its need for wheat from Russia, adding that Sudan is capable to export vegetables and fruits to Russia.

He affirmed the existence of various domains for the cooperation between the two countries in the field of the use of nuclear power in peaceful purposes such as the production of electricity power and in the field of hydrological and thermal power.

President Al-Bashir asserted that Sudan aims for promoting its armed forces and modernizing its military capabilities, indicating that both countries have a longstanding experience and history of cooperation in the military field, especially that all the arms and equipment being used by the Sudanese Armed Forces are Russian-made.

President Al-Bashir has extended invitation for the Russian Prime Minister to visit Sudan.

He said that Sudan needs the support of Russia to build a strong industrial base.

He appreciated the role of Russia at the international level for the writing off of Sudan external debts, affirming the readiness of Sudan for dealing with the Russian debts.

Meanwhile, the Russian Prime Minister, has appreciated firmness of the Russian - Sudanese relations which are based on mutual confidence, indicating that Russia considers Sudan as an important partner.

He expressed the readiness of Russia to exert efforts for enhancing the bilateral relations through the joint Sudanese- Russian committee, the ministries and companies.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister said that invitation to the Russian companies to invest more in Sudan so as to be basis for expansion of the operation of these companies in Africa.

Medvedev has announced the readiness of his country to help Sudan promote its military capabilities and to supply Sudan with weapons and equipment.

He also expressed the readiness of Russia to increase the number of scholarships for the Sudanese students and the training of military experts.

He referred to the readiness of Russia to creating a favorable atmosphere for the writing off of Sudan debts, adding that the debts of Russia are not big and that will work to write off them within the Paris Club.