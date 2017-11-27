Egypt: Govt Condemns Terrorist Attack in Egypt

Khartoum — Sudan has condemned the terrorist attack that took place at a mosque in Egypt's Al Areesh province and which claimed the lives of over 150 worshipers and left over 120 injured.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a "crime that goes against all human values and principles."

In the statement the ministry expressed its condolence to the families of the victims and sympathy with the injured, voicing its support for the victims, people and government of Egypt.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renews its rejection and denunciation of all acts of terrorism and rejects shedding the blood of innocent people and of worshiping places, an act rejected by all divine religions and by all international laws.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Relations expressed its solidarity with the government of sister Egypt and supports it in all action it has taken to secure the safety of its people.