25 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Dmitry Medvedev - Russia Regards Sudan As Major Partner in Africa

Sochi — The Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev, pointed out that Russia regards Sudan as a major partner in Africa.

During his meeting in Sochi, Russia, Medvedev said that the evidence on the deeply-rooted relations between Sudan and Russia appears in the signing of agreements between them on Friday.

He said that Russia considers Sudan an important partner, indicating that the relations between the two countries is based on mutual confidence.

He affirmed the keenness of his country to strengthen its relations with Sudan.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated the stances of Russia in supporting Sudan.

He said that his visit to Russia has enabled him to be assured on firmness of the progressing relations and the coordination between the leaders in the two countries and following up works of the joint government committees, hoping that the relations between Sudan and Russia will be promoted to the level of strategic relations.

President Al-Bashir has praised the signing of cooperation agreements and mems of understanding between Sudan and Russia and thanked Russia for its support to the national dialogue through the Russian envoy for Sudan Mikhail Bogdanov, who has participated in the concluding sitting of the national dialogue conference.

He referred to the efforts being exerted by Sudan government for realization of peace and return of all the people of Sudan to contribute to the rebuilding process in the homeland.

It is to be recalled that Sudan and Russia have signed in Sochi city eight agreements and memos of understanding in the fields of oil, gold mining, the peaceful use of nuclear power, higher education, external relations and agriculture.

