Djibouti: Leaders of Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna Head to Djibouti for Talks

The leaders of Galmudug state and its rival self-proclaimed Ahlu Sunna administration are expected to travel Sunday to Djibouti for IGAD-brokered peace talks.

Delegations led by Galmudug President Ahmed Dualle Geelle and Ahlu Sunna leader Sheikh Mohamed Shakir will attend the meeting in Djibouti which aims to end their differences.

This is the second phase of the peace talks between Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna who are in deadlock over the leadership of the central regions for several years.

Last week, the two sides met in Nairobi and agreed to continue the talks in Djibouti.