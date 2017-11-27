27 November 2017

South Africa: ANC's New Leadership Election Plan - a Bold Move With Little Real Significance

After 11 months of dire warnings about the probability of chaos emerging during the ANC's leadership conference, along with dark predictions about disrupted gatherings marred by violence, it appears the party is perhaps taking steps to heal itself. For the moment these are baby steps, but could eventually turn out to be of significance. It is even possible that the grand climax many have been expecting to occur in three weeks' time may turn into a somewhat muted affair. Of course, all of this appears to be a bid to avoid the ANC's rating among 2019 voters mirroring the country's rating from the majority of the international ratings agencies. While it is entirely possible that it will be effective, in the longer term it won't remove the dynamics that got the party into an unenviable position in the first place. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

On Thursday night the first images emerged of the meeting of the ANC's top leadership candidates. Hosted by President Jacob Zuma, it was perhaps the first time most people have seen him, Mathews Phosa, Lindiwe Sisulu, Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Jeff Radebe, Baleka Mbete and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa around the same table. Inevitably, it was...

