26 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Khartoum Court Overturns Darfur Students' Dismissal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Supreme Court in Khartoum ruled on Thursday that the dismissal of five students by the University of Khartoum in January is "null and void".

Darfuri students Abdelmalik El Tijani Mukhtar, Yousef Mohamed Ibrahim, Idris Abdelkarim Gani, Mousa Mohamed Suleiman, and Imam Abdelhafiz Gesoum, studying at Shambat Agricultural Complex, were dismissed on January 15 after their alleged involvement in protests against the sale of the university buildings in central Khartoum.

Defence lawyer, El Tijani Hassan, told radio Dabanga that the Court annulled the decision of the University of Khartoum.

In April 2016, news about a planned sale of the university's main properties was leaked to the media. The faculties would be moved to Soba district in south-east Khartoum.

In the following protests by students and graduates of the Khartoum University, more than 20 graduates were detained.

Students at the Khartoum University in Khartoum North refrained from doing their exams, and instead staged a sit-in at the Shambat campus in protest against the expulsion of their fellow students.

"Almost all the students at the Shambat campus joined the protest action," a source reported. "They agreed to submit a memorandum to the University's administration in which they call for the cancellation of the decision."

https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudan-university-of-khartoum-expels-five-students

Sudan

Aid Agencies Identify 10,000 IDPs in Need of Assistance in Dilling, South Kordofan

An estimated 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)-1,943 families-who have settled in areas around Dilling town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.