Sudan: Khartoum Court Overturns Darfur Students' Dismissal

Khartoum — The Supreme Court in Khartoum ruled on Thursday that the dismissal of five students by the University of Khartoum in January is "null and void".

Darfuri students Abdelmalik El Tijani Mukhtar, Yousef Mohamed Ibrahim, Idris Abdelkarim Gani, Mousa Mohamed Suleiman, and Imam Abdelhafiz Gesoum, studying at Shambat Agricultural Complex, were dismissed on January 15 after their alleged involvement in protests against the sale of the university buildings in central Khartoum.

Defence lawyer, El Tijani Hassan, told radio Dabanga that the Court annulled the decision of the University of Khartoum.

In April 2016, news about a planned sale of the university's main properties was leaked to the media. The faculties would be moved to Soba district in south-east Khartoum.

In the following protests by students and graduates of the Khartoum University, more than 20 graduates were detained.

Students at the Khartoum University in Khartoum North refrained from doing their exams, and instead staged a sit-in at the Shambat campus in protest against the expulsion of their fellow students.

"Almost all the students at the Shambat campus joined the protest action," a source reported. "They agreed to submit a memorandum to the University's administration in which they call for the cancellation of the decision."

https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudan-university-of-khartoum-expels-five-students