South Africa: What Police Commissioner's Top Three Agenda Items Should Be

analysis

If the General Khehla Sitole focuses on these three priorities from day one of his tenure, ordinary South Africans may well have reason to start trusting the custodians of their safety.

While the DA still has reservations about the new permanent National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khehla John Sitole, he must hit the ground running to drive the massive task of turning the South African Police Service (SAPS) around to being a professional and effective police service that can truly tackle and reduce crime.

We believe that General Sitole's top three agenda items from day one of his first full day on the job should be:

1) Addressing the 4Us

We all know that the SAPS at station level is chronically under-staffed, under-trained, under-equipped and under-resourced. The new Police Commissioner must urgently address this problem by ensuring that he gets the basics of human resource, financial, supply chain and asset management right.

He must "de-bloat" the police service by rationalising the SAPS National Office and Provincial Offices to divert more posts into the operational field and out of desk-bound, paper-pushing administrative functions. He can ensure this by putting an end to any exorbitant or wasteful spending that deprives police stations...