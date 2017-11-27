27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Police Commissioner's Top Three Agenda Items Should Be

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Zakhele Mbhele

If the General Khehla Sitole focuses on these three priorities from day one of his tenure, ordinary South Africans may well have reason to start trusting the custodians of their safety.

While the DA still has reservations about the new permanent National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khehla John Sitole, he must hit the ground running to drive the massive task of turning the South African Police Service (SAPS) around to being a professional and effective police service that can truly tackle and reduce crime.

We believe that General Sitole's top three agenda items from day one of his first full day on the job should be:

1) Addressing the 4Us

We all know that the SAPS at station level is chronically under-staffed, under-trained, under-equipped and under-resourced. The new Police Commissioner must urgently address this problem by ensuring that he gets the basics of human resource, financial, supply chain and asset management right.

He must "de-bloat" the police service by rationalising the SAPS National Office and Provincial Offices to divert more posts into the operational field and out of desk-bound, paper-pushing administrative functions. He can ensure this by putting an end to any exorbitant or wasteful spending that deprives police stations...

South Africa

Health Minister Threatens to Sue Provinces for Shortage of Junior Doctor Positions

Motsoaledi says three provinces are responsible for leaving hundreds of recent medical school graduates without jobs. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.