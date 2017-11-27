27 November 2017

Namibia: Non-Banking Financial Sector Contributes 62 Percent to GDP

By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

The non-banking financial sector contributes about 62% to the country's gross domestic product.

Speaking at the Minet brand launch last week, Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority chief executive officer Kenneth Matomola said this contribution is when double counting issues are not taken into account as some intermediaries in the sector also manage institutional investor assets.

He noted that the contribution to GDP when compared to other emerging markets is very large.

"However, a review done in 2011 on the Namibia financial system showed that although the system is sound and well-functioning, there are some structural weaknesses that need addressing to enable the financial sector to contribute meaningfully to the overall performance of the country's economy," Matomola said.

He said the key weaknesses which are codified in the Namibia financial sector strategy include a shallow financial market, limited competition, limited financial safety net, undeveloped capital market, inadequate regulations, limited access to financial services, low financial literacy, lack of consumer protection, lack of consumer activism, limited skills, low participation of Namibians and thus dominance of foreign ownership.

"Although some strides have been made in addressing these weaknesses, some still persist. In continuing to address these structural changes, it is in the interest of the regulatory authorities and service providers that the public has trust and confidence in the financial sector. This can be achieved through promoting fairness, safe and stable markets," he said.

Matomola congratulated Capital Works on a successful acquisition of the shareholding in Aon Namibia, trading under the Minet brand.

"It is indeed a profound and noteworthy transformation within the greater financial services sector. Aon specialises in insurance and is well known in the short-term insurance intermediation provider in Namibia. Having demonstrated being a stable, reliable service provider, Aon Namibia has proven itself over the years in achieving the national goals enshrined the national development plans," he said.

Capital Works principal partner Garth Willis said through Minet, "we are excited about investing in a world-class operation which is one of the leading players in Namibia. We are looking forward to building on the Aon heritage as a trusted partner to clients in protecting the future of their people and assets in Namibia."

Danial Schuurmans who spoke on behalf of Joe Onsando, Africa chief executive officer of Minet Group said in 1997, they became Aon Minet, after the Aon Corporation, a Chicago-based global firm, acquired JH Minet UK as part of their global expansion strategy, giving them a footprint across 30 African countries through direct ownership and correspondent partnerships.

"In February 2017, Aon plc announced its decision to change the ownership structure of its operations across 10 sub-Saharan countries including Uganda, converting what were once owned entities into Aons' largest global correspondent network," Scheermans said.

He said this process has now been completed and effective from 3 November, the stipulated conditions have been met in six of the 10 countries, including Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Uganda and Namibia.

"The second phase will take place in early 2018 and will focus on Angola, Mozambique, Swaziland, and Tanzania once regulatory approval has been secured in these countries," he said.

