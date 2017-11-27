25 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nujoma, Pohamba Encouraged By Normalcy in Zimbabwe

Former Swapo leaders Hifikepunye Pohamba and Sam Nujoma today told the congress that they are encouraged by the prevailing normalcy in Zimbabwe.

The two attended the inauguration of new Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday in Harare.

Giving a report to the congress on their trip the two former Presidents said they were well received by the people of Zimbabwe.

"The prevailing atmosphere of normalcy encouraged the Presidents," Swapo said in its daily briefing on the progress of the congress.

After the formalities of the inauguration, they met with former Zimbawean pesident Robert Mugabe to "assess the condition in which the former president was in and exchanged pleasantries". The two former Presidents confirmed that Mugabe and his wife Grace were in good physical condition.

"They further reported to the congress that president Mugabe told them that he and his family do not intend to leave Zimbabwe," Swapo said.

