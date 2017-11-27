As Swapo members awoke to a new dawn, it became clear that the 6th party congress has left huge scars following claims of intentional delays, questionable voting strategies, dirty campaign tactics, propaganda and the booing of candidates.

All these played out at the elective congress over the weekend, at which the ruling party's top leadership was elected.

The congress also decided the fate of President Hage Geingob and other veteran politicians who wanted to wrestle the party from him.

The battle for the soul of Swapo continued until late last night as 11 leaders competed for the top four positions in the party president, vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general.

Although the voting process was expected to start at 09h00 yesterday morning, it only kicked off late afternoon, and the verification of electoral results was still going on by the time The Namibian went to print late last night.

The Namibian spoke to several party leaders to get their views on how they experienced the congress up to the voting stage.

Presidential candidate Nahas Angula, who competed against Geingob and youth minister Jerry Ekandjo, told The Namibian that delegates reacted like a mob when candidates standing against the President were being motivated for certain positions.

During motivation, candidates vying for positions were introduced to delegates by way of brief biographies.

Nahas Angula said some delegates booed and whistled while he was motivating his candidacy for the presidency. Home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, who was competing for the vice presidency, confirmed Angula's claims of booing.

Another controversy, according to people with information of what transpired, was a plan to implement a proposal to allow delegates to go into the voting booth with the list of candidates so that they can pick whom they want.

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba was said to have supported the idea, saying it had been used in the past.

The proposal, sources said, was also supported by some delegates in Geingob's camp, but election officer Sisa Namandje rejected it.

Namandje's role included overseeing the congress election, to make sure the process complied with the party's constitution, and announcing the results.

Namandje allegedly blocked the proposal to allow the list in the voting booth, and threatened to disqualify anyone who would take any list into the voting booth.

A Geingob supporter said the views of one youth league leader who supported the idea did not represent the position of Team Harambee.

The person said the proposal was for delegates to enter the voting booth with a full list of candidates, and not a list of selected candidates.

Their reasoning, an official said, was that delegates cannot remember every person in their faction. The person, however, admitted that Namandje was correct to block the use of a faction list in the voting booth.

A late debate also erupted yesterday around 50/50 male/female representation in the party's top four.

Some delegates were threatening to challenge the outcome if the results did not conform to the zebra-list.

The Namibian understands that there had also been divisions within the party during recent months over Namandje's role as the returning officer.

Both camps initially disagreed, but later reached consensus on Namandje.

Namandje is Geingob's private lawyer, but he has also represented other senior ruling party politicians who have emerged as opposed to Geingob, such as the faction in the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), which went to court to have their delegates at congress.

Insiders said the party preferred and trusted Namandje to be professional, unlike other people who had been proposed as presiding officers.

One of them was attorney general Sacky Shanghala, whose ambition to run the congress elections was rejected by his own camp, Team Harambee, a person familiar with the situation, said.

Several statements circulated on social media platforms over the weekend about how some politicians were encouraging delegates to vote for them.

Geingob's team had to issue a statement on Saturday to defuse claims that there was a plot not to vote for certain candidates, while Team Swapo also pointed to dirty tactics as information was doing the rounds of a Swakopmund councillor being implicated in fraud.

Even within the camps, there was unhappiness over how things were done.

Some claimed that each team had two lists of those to be elected (one called a master list and another which everyone could see), while secret late-night meetings were also held "openly for the whole team", and later for "a select few".

A source in Geingob's camp said their campaign team was only openly lobbying for the top four positions, while the rest of the central committee would campaign for themselves, including Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila declined to comment yesterday when approached by The Namibian.

Before the results were announced, some said the decision by party leaders, such as Iivula-Ithana and youth minister Jerry Ekandjo, to challenge Geingob's team could come at a cost.

"I am working for the Swapo government. I am not working for the glory of an individual, but it is his decision to reshuffle or not," Iivula-Ithana responded, adding that she would continue serving the party even when not in government.

Swapo leaders have over the years used the outcomes of congresses to reshuffle Cabinet.

Geingob is said to have such plans, with several ministers facing the sack or demotion. Some of them were even in his camp, sources said.

Either way, some Swapo delegates said there would likely be a reshuffle as Geingob needed to reward several people, and get rid of others who stood against him.

Publicly, Geingob has promised not to purge his opponents.