26 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Appoints New Defense Minister, Sacks Religious Affairs Minister

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has on Sunday appointed former Somalia's Ambassador to Turkey Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman as the new defence minister.

PM Khaire has also sacked the minister of religious affairs, Iman Abdullahi Ali over undisclosed circumstance.

Somalia's Information Minister Abdirahman Yarisow has confirmed the appointment of the new Defense Minister and dismissal of the Endowment and Religious Affairs Iman Abdullahi Ali.

Last October, Somali defence minister Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed has resigned from his post. citing personal reasons.

The dismissal of the minister of religious affairs will be the first time that PM Khaire has sacked a member of his cabinet since taking office in March this year.

