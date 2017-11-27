Sudan: Court Orders 83 Students Shaved in Public in Northern Sudan

Dongola — The community security police of Dongola in Sudan's Northern state arrested 83 youths last week, most of them students, for 'odd shaving and wearing inappropriate uniforms'.

The arrests are part of an apparent police crackdown on 'inappropriate dress and hair styling' for which strict rules apply under Islamic law.

Callers told this station that the police arrested some of the defendants from the Dongola market and others while returning from Dongola University faculty compounds.

The suspects were brought to the Court, where the Judge immediately ordered that they be shaved in public.