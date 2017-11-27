26 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Court Orders 83 Students Shaved in Public in Northern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dongola — The community security police of Dongola in Sudan's Northern state arrested 83 youths last week, most of them students, for 'odd shaving and wearing inappropriate uniforms'.

The arrests are part of an apparent police crackdown on 'inappropriate dress and hair styling' for which strict rules apply under Islamic law.

Callers told this station that the police arrested some of the defendants from the Dongola market and others while returning from Dongola University faculty compounds.

The suspects were brought to the Court, where the Judge immediately ordered that they be shaved in public.

Sudan

Aid Agencies Identify 10,000 IDPs in Need of Assistance in Dilling, South Kordofan

An estimated 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)-1,943 families-who have settled in areas around Dilling town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.