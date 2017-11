Khartoum — Sudan's Auditor-General El Tahir Abdelgayoum has revealed that vegetables and fruit in Khartoum state have been exposed to pollution due to excessive use of fertilisers, pesticides, and unsafe supply of products.

Abdelgayoum also reports products' exposure to harmful to fungi and gases, especially insecticide-treated products.

The auditor-general's report also revealed the environmental pollution of the traditional leather tanneries whose impact extends to the waters of the Nile.