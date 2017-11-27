26 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNAMID Chief Voices Appreciation for Darfur Arms Collection Efforts

Shattaya / Kalma Camp — The joint special representative of the UN and the African Union for Darfur, Jeremiah Mamabolo, has voiced appreciation for the steps adopted for the collection of weapons at Shattaya, South Darfur, and atmosphere of security which has been achieved at this area.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that Mamabolo made the remarks while accompanying the acting Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Sabil Ahmed Sabil, during his inauguration of service establishments at Shattaya area.

Mamabolo indicated that the situation is currently stable and security is prevalent, calling on the citizens to return for their home area.

He referred to success of the campaign for collection of weapons.

He also appreciated the cooperation between the government, Unamid and the native administration.

He said that Unamid will implement more water projects and schools for the returnees at Shattaya area.

Kalma Camp

South Darfur Governor Adam El Faki held a meeting with Unamid chief Kongsli Mamma Polo on Thursday. SUNA reported that the meeting discussed the arrangements for finalising the weapons collection plan at camp Kalma for displaced people.

The Governor revealed that the first step will begin with voluntary collection which will be carried out by Unamid, the camp sheikhs and part of the police, then will be evaluated after the transition to the second phase.

He added that with cooperation we will get rid of all the weapons in camp Kalma.

