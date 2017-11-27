Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe - Breakout Nation?

opinion

"You win power and run the country like you play a violin," goes the saying about the relationship between politics and economics. "You pick it up with the left and play it with the right." Too often, in Africa, leaders have tried to play it with the left, with overwhelmingly disastrous results, save (usually temporarily) for the elite. Zimbabwe is a case in point. But it could be different. By GREG MILLS.

While the politics of liberation rhetorically promised everything, the economics started, after independence in 1980, pragmatically. Prime Minister Robert Mugabe promoted reconciliation with his former Rhodesian adversaries. As his nemesis Ian Smith put it after meeting Mugabe, "He behaved like a balanced, civilised Westerner, the antithesis of the communist gangster I had expected."

As the honeymoon dulled, and delivery failed to match the early promise, the politics shifted and policy disastrously followed suit. The wave of violence unleashed shortly after independence by Mugabe against his former Zapu allies in Matabeleland led to the creation of a de facto one-party state 30 years ago, when Mugabe was declared executive president. A new ruling elite emerged, controlled through a vast system of patronage centred on the party, with access to...