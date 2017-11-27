Luanda — Marinha de Guerra team last Saturday secured the third position of the senior males Roller-Skate Hockey National Championship, after beating Petro de Luanda by 4-3, in the seventh and last round of the first leg of this competition being disputed in the Dream Space Pavilion, in Viana Municiplaity, in Luanda.

From an stage Marinha de Guerra took control of the game, a factor that helped them to soon be ahead of the score.

The first half of the game ended with Marinha de Guerra winning by 4-0.

In the second half, Petro de Luanda increased the pressure over the opponents and Marinha de Guerra made mistakes in the defence sector, thus conceding three goals.

However, Petro's pressure and strategy were not enough to overcome the opponents, who resisted well and ended up winning the game.

With this defeat, Petro de Luanda stand in the fifth position with four points.