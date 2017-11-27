Rwanda Among Top 10 Countries With Good Governance Record

Rwanda has been ranked the best ranked country in eastern Africa for good governance, in the latest independent listing by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

But the region remained a bystander in the contest for the continent's top slots, because it is host to some of the worst ranked countries, among them Somalia and South Sudan. Burundi, reeling from the controversial elections of 2015, was also placed among the 10 tail-enders, completing the narrative that the region is in flux.

Rwanda, which obtained a score of 63.9 per cent, was the only country in the region in the top 10 nations -- those that had registered relative peace, political stability and economic progression.

Part of the reason of Rwanda's success is accountability, which comprises access to information, elimination of corruption and bureaucracy and transparency in public service, which variables cumulatively earned it 72.1 per cent.

The country is also reputed for enhanced security and minimal cases of civil unrest, which in common sense demonstrate public dissatisfaction. However, Rwanda is known for firm rule, which explains why citizens hardly go to the streets to demonstrate against the administration.

In East Africa, Kenya came second with a score of 59.3 per cent and in the continental placement, it was position 13, followed by Tanzania, with a score of 57.5 per cent, and in the 17th slot continentally.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance examines a country's performance in terms of provision of political, social and economic public good services to the population. It is a tool aimed at entrenching democracy and good governance complete with economic prosperity.

Two tail-enders

Uganda scored 56.5 per cent, placing it in fourth position in East Africa, but number 19 in Africa. Burundi came a "distant" with 39.9 per cent, ranking it in position 44, out of the 54 African states.

Strikingly, the region produced the two tail-enders, South Sudan at position 53 and Somalia at 54, indicating the severity of governance deficits in our part of the world. South Sudan and Somalia were rated the most unsafe and lawless states on the continent.

Overall, Mauritius ranks top on the continent with a score of 81.4 per cent, followed by Seychelles with 73.4 per cent. Botswana was placed third while Cape Verde was fourth. The other countries among the top 10 are South Africa, Tunisia, Ghana, Rwanda and Senegal.

Mauritius and Seychelles have continued to dominate the continental charts because of sustained high economic growth as well as political and social freedoms. An interesting observation in the ranking is the performance of Tunisia, which just six years ago, was in the throes of apocalypse.

The Ibrahim Index uses a raft of measurements such as safety and the rule of law, participation and human rights, sustainable economic opportunity and human development.

These are further divided into distinct elements. For example, safety and rule of law includes rule of law, accountability, personal safety and national security.

Participation and human rights encompasses participation, rights and gender, while sustainable development has public management, business environment, infrastructure and rural development. Human development comprises welfare, education and health.

In total, there are a blend of 100 indicators used for assessing the level of governance in a country, giving a wide scope for analysis of the goings on the continent.

Pace of progress

Launched last week in Senegal, the report generally depicts a continent making progress on governance and working hard to keep pace with the rest of the world. It notes that at least 40 countries have made remarkable leaps over the past decade meaning that although the narrative of Africa rising may have dimmed, all is not lost.

"Looking back over the past decade (2007-2016) the African average score has improved by +1.4 score points from 49.4 (out of 100.0) to 50.8 in 2016, its highest score since the IIAG's first data year in 2000," the report says.

Nevertheless, the pace was relatively slower. Indeed, the concern is that some countries that made great strides were reversing and unless checked, may find themselves dipping to worrying levels.

"However, while overall governance has improved over the past decade at an average yearly rate of +0.16, over the latter part of this period (2012-2016), the pace of progress has slowed down, improving only at an average yearly rate of +0.10," notes the report.

In a statement the Foundation noted: "As many countries struggle to build on recent progress or to reverse negative trends, and as concerns emerge in some key sectors, the Foundation is calling for vigilance on the continent's future."

Some countries like Burundi, Libya and Central African Republic continued in a bind, unable to rise out of the ashes to make a strong showing on governance. Not so illuminating is that some erstwhile shining lights like Botswana and Ghana, though still among the top 10, are showing signs of regression.

It is however not lost that countries that have generally been stable are no longer sitting pretty. In East Africa, for example, Kenya and Uganda have been going through challenging moments.

Kenya is coming out of rancorous elections -- the outcome of the presidential polls held in August was annulled by the Supreme Court while the repeat poll was boycotted by the opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance, denying the eventual winner Uhuru Kenyatta the legitimacy he requires for the office.

Constitutional change

Uganda on the other hand is deeply divided over the push for a constitutional change to lift the caveat over the age of a presidential candidate.

Not far off, Zimbabwe is going through an abrupt transition occasioned by the forced exit of strongman Robert Mugabe, who resigned last week as pressure from the military, the ordinary citizens and legislators came to bear.

Zimbabwe was ranked in position 40 with a score of 45.4 per cent with its lowest point being non-transfer of power based on the fact that Mr Mugabe had ruled the country for 37 years since independence, and broached to opposition to his misrule.

Outside politics, the report recognises that African countries have prioritised human development, including expanding access to quality health care and universal basic education. Even so, it is noted that the pace of growth of the variables is relatively slow.

In sum, although the report acknowledges remarkable improvement in overall governance, the specific areas of concern are: rule of law, accountability, security, public management, public participation, business environment and infrastructure development.