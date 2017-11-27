Sudan: Maj. Al-Mahdi Stresses Application of Quality and Excellence Systems to Support Investment and Export

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi has stressed the importance of applying quality, excellence and standards systems to support the export economics and creating an institutional environment for exploitation of investment opportunities for Sudan in general and Khartoum state in particular.

The Assistant of the President said, in his address to the Forum of Quality and Excellence for the year 2017, which was organized by the Ministry of Human Development and Labor in Khartoum State in collaboration with the Khartoum Academy of Administrative Sciences under the slogan (Reform of the Present, Perfection of the Future) at the Al-Salam Rotana Hotel Sunday, that the recommendations of the conference is mandatory, pointing out that the state reform program is to be implemented through quality and excellence systems.

Al-Mahdi emphasized the Presidency of the Republic would sponsor the program of quality and excellence in Khartoum state to be as a model for the rest of the states in the implementation of the reform, directing all the concerned parties to implement the State Reform Programs and the programs of quality and excellence within the framework of implementing the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Human Development and Labor in Khartoum State, Dr. Abdul- Ati Mohamed Khair explained that the forum discussed several axes and working papers to achieve the quality in order to develop goods and services to satisfy the customers' desire. He pointed out that the most important papers, which are to be discussed by the forum included "Quality Infrastructure" and "the European Model in Self-assessment".

It is worth mentioning that examples of best practices for institutions that applied quality inside and outside the country are to be presented in the forum as well as display of the most important quality tools and technologies and the performance quality indicators.