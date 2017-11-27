Sudan: President Assistant Chairs Meeting of Kassal State Council of Ministers

Kassala — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mousa Mohamed Ahmed, chaired at the secretariat of the government of Kassala state the meeting of the state's council of ministers led by the state's wali (governor), Adam Jama'a Adam, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Fund for the Reconstruction and Development of Eastern Sudan, engineer Abu Aobieda Mohamed Duj, and members of the fund's Board of Directors.

The meeting has discussed the fund's elections' for the year 2018 in the water, human development, and education, health and environment sanitation.

The Assistant of the President of the Republic noted that the meeting was constructive and very important, and has evaluated the state's projects for the year 2017, the accomplished projects and, the projects agreed on.

He indicated that 105 million SDG was allocated for these projects which will be discussed in details during the fund's meeting of board of director for the approval of those projects.

He pointed out that these meetings had been extended from the state of Red Sea and, will include al- Gadarif state to discuss the new projects and the assessment of the projects of the years 2017.