A total of 73 goals were scored in the eight matches played on Saturday during the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women's Super Cup currently underway in the capital.

The first of its kind women competition is being played at the NFA Technical Centre in Katutura. It started on Saturday, ending on Sunday, with the final slated for 2 December in Gobabis.

In the opening matches of the tournament, V-Power Angels beat Mighty Erongo 3-2 and the second game saw tournament favourites Tura Magic thrashing Oshana FC 12-0.

Other games on the day saw a strong Khomas NamPol team getting the better of their opponents Western Angels from Swakopmund with a 13-0 win.

In the fourth and fifth matches, Galz and Goals met Right Way FC with the former coming out victorious with a 4-1 win, while V-Power Angels beat Oshana 7-1.

The star-studded Tura Magic Ladies team continued their dominance when they beat Mighty Erongo 10-0 in the sixth match, while Khomas Nampol beat Right Way FC 6-0 in match seven.

The highest number of goals on the day came in match eight with Galz and Goals humbling their opponents Western Angels 14-0 in the last game of the day.

Immanuel Hamutenya, coach of Right Way FC told Nampa the tournament is presenting the girls with a lot of competition and opportunities to improve their game.

"We haven't had football in a long time and without a league, this is a perfect opportunity to see how well our teams are doing without an active league for a year now."

Hamutenya said he could see the players were a bit rusty, but with more tests of this magnitude, women football will improve in the country.

