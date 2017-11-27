Namibia Misses Chance to Go Level

Namibian missed a great chance to level the series after going down 39-34 to Uruguay in their second rugby Test match on Saturday.

After losing the first Test 52-36, Namibia gave a much better performance on Saturday and with 25 minutes to go it was still anyone's game with the score tied at 22-all.

Namibia's defence however let them down as Uruguay replacement scrum half Santiago Arata went over for two opportunistic tries, and although Namibia came back with two scintillating tries by Obert Nortje and JC Greyling, to narrow the gap to 36-34, Uruguay wing Frederico Favaro sealed the outcome with a late controversial penalty.

The teams were evenly matched throughout, scoring five tries apiece, but Favaro was the difference, adding 14 points with the boot for Uruguay.

As in the first Test, Uruguay started on the offensive and took the lead when prop Juan Echeverria crashed over from a maul, with Favaro adding the conversion.

It was soon 14-0 after scrum half Agustin Ormaechea darted over on the blind side from a scrum, but Namibia showed their character with a fine comeback.

Cliven Loubser opened their account with a penalty, before captain and flanker Rohan Kitshoff crashed over after sustained forward pressure.

Namibia took the lead for the first time at 17-14 on 30 minutes after a great try by Darryl de la Harpe, after combining well with his centre partner JC Greyling, but a Favaro penalty just before the break made the half-time score 17-17.

Uruguay regained the lead when hooker German Kessler went over from a maul, but once again Namibia went level at 22-all with De la Harpe's second try after fine interplay between backs and forwards.

Uruguay substitute scrum half Santiago Arata, however, put Uruguay in charge with two opportunistic tries.

He first capitalised on some poor defence when he first went over from a Uruguay kick-off, and then darted past three defenders to score and put Uruguay 36-22 ahead with 14 minutes to go.

Namibia once again struck back with two excellent tries - substitute hooker Obert Nortje going over from a driving maul, and then JC Greyling rounding off a Gino Wilson counter-attack to reduce the gap to 36-34.

Uruguay, however had the final say when they won a dubious penalty, after the referee had first awarded it to Namibia but then changed his mind, and Favaro added the extras to seal their victory.

Namibia's forwards gave a much better performance, matching Uruguay's pack in the set pieces, but lapses in concentration ultimately put paid to their chances, as Kitshoff acknowledged after the match.

"We are really disappointed. We did well at stages and scored some really good tries but at the kick-offs we had some soft moments and that last penalty was not the most intelligent thing ever, but we will take a lot of heart out of this and a lot of lessons have been learnt," he said.

Kitshoff said the experience gained by Namibia's younger players would be vital ahead of next year's World Cup qualifiers.

"The experience the guys gained through these Test matches is immense, you cannot underestimate that, and with the Africa Cup and World Cup qualifiers coming next year, we will have a bigger pool to pick from.

"There are a couple of guys in South Africa and abroad who can still strengthen the squad so I think we are in a good space. Obviously we would have loved to win the match to give our faithful fans something to cheer about," he said.

Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara said it was a great series.

"I want to thank the Namibia Rugby Union for the hospitality they showed us. Namibia is a great country, we had a nice time and played some nice rugby. We knew the second Test was not going to be like the first one, it was really tough and the last one or two minutes anyone could still win it. That is rugby - we won in the end, but it was very close," he said.

"We think Uruguay and Namibia are very similar. We have our path to the World Cup in South America and you have yours in Africa; we are at about the same ranking so it is a good idea to start having these type of Tests for us to get to know each other," he added.