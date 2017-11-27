26 November 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF General Secretary Fahmy Vists Safa House

Tagged:

Related Topics

CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, paid a courtesy visit to secretariat of the South African Football Association (SAFA) in Johannesburg on Friday, 24 November 2017 where he was met by SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Mumble.

Fahmy, touched on a variety of issues including charting the way forward for the continental football body.

The CAF General Secretary also toured the new SAFA Technical Centre, south of Johannesburg where he was taken through the plan being undertaken at the complex.

He later briefed a section of the media on his plans for African football including how CAF intends to help the five African representatives to the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 to make the continent proud at the global championship.

Fahmy led the CAF delegation for the second leg final of the Total CAF Confederation Cup, played on Saturday, 25 November 2017 in Pretoria, between local side, Supersport United and TP Mazembe of DR Congo. The match ended barren with Mazembe retaining the trophy 2-1 on aggregate.

It was his first official visit since his appointment last week.

Africa

Fake Coastguards, Taxi Cabs Fuel Libya's Slave Trade

"They hang you from the ceiling by (your) arms and legs and then throw you down to the floor" Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.