Africa: CAF General Secretary Fahmy Vists Safa House

CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, paid a courtesy visit to secretariat of the South African Football Association (SAFA) in Johannesburg on Friday, 24 November 2017 where he was met by SAFA president, Dr Danny Jordaan and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Mumble.

Fahmy, touched on a variety of issues including charting the way forward for the continental football body.

The CAF General Secretary also toured the new SAFA Technical Centre, south of Johannesburg where he was taken through the plan being undertaken at the complex.

He later briefed a section of the media on his plans for African football including how CAF intends to help the five African representatives to the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 to make the continent proud at the global championship.

Fahmy led the CAF delegation for the second leg final of the Total CAF Confederation Cup, played on Saturday, 25 November 2017 in Pretoria, between local side, Supersport United and TP Mazembe of DR Congo. The match ended barren with Mazembe retaining the trophy 2-1 on aggregate.

It was his first official visit since his appointment last week.