A statement issued by Swapo said 84% of decisions taken at the 2012 congress were implemented.

The statement was released after today's deliberations of the Swapo congress taking place in Windhoek where party members are expected to elect the new leadership for the next five years.

The election for the top four positions - president, vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general - will take place tomorrow and the results will be announced by 17h00, the statement said.

According to the media release issued by the ruling party tonight, the congress received the report on the implementation of the 2012 congress resolutions. "The congress further noted that the implementation rate of congress resolutions stood at 84%," it said.

The party did not provide detailed information on which goals were achieved or not but they were tabled in the congress.

The 84% is four percent higher than the 80% figure provided by the government in 2016 as the implementation rate of goals set under President Hage Geingob's signature policy, the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

The Swapo statement also said the congress approved the report of the central committee and the financial status of the party.

"Other matters discussed arising out of the report of the central committee include land reform, teenage pregnancy, food production, mining and energy, housing, education and health, among others," the media statement said.

According to the party, preparations are underway to set up voting the booths ahead of tomorrow's elections.

New members of the central committee will also be elected.

The party said election results will be announced during the closing ceremony at 17h00.

The Namibian understands that the politburo will be elected on Monday afternoon.