Nigeria: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Terrorist Attacks in Mubi, North East Nigeria

Brussels — A terrorist attack in a mosque in North East Nigeria has caused at least 50 deaths, leaving many people injured. We extend our sincere condolences to the victims and their families and our thoughts are with all those affected.

The EU stands united with the Nigerian government and people in the fight against terrorism.

Together, we are determined to promote and support cooperation among the neighbouring countries and communities to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

In this regard, the EU supports the Multi-National Joint Task Force against Boko Haram (MNJTF).

The EU is also at the forefront of international efforts to help address the humanitarian needs of victims of Boko Haram in the region as well as the root causes of the radicalisation and violent extremism. To do so, we support dedicated projects.

