27 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gauteng Health - Team to Save Provincial Department Announced

It's been over a year since patients started dying after being moved from Life Esidimeni. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa repeatedly cited the tragedy on Sunday as they announced a task team to save the provincial health department. Is it too little, too late? By GREG NICOLSON.

Aaron Motsoaledi, David Makhura and Gwen Ramokgopa, speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg on Sunday, acknowledged that the provincial department of health is in crisis as they announced the appointment of an emergency intervention team to avoid a total collapse in the province's health services.

"In recent days, it has clearly emerged that there are critical inadequacies in the capacities and capabilities and competencies to run the system. These management incapacities and inadequacies have been clearly exposed by the Life Esidimeni tradedy," said Motsoaledi.

The Life Esidimeni arbitration continues to investigate how 143 psychiatric patients died after the department moved them to NGOs and into home care. Last week it heard testimony from suspended provincial mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela, who was evasive and refused to take personal responsibility. The Esidimeni arbitration has highlighted chronic problems in the Gauteng health system and...

