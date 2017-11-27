26 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: EPAL Develops Luanda Gravity Project

Luanda — The Public Water Company EPAL-EP is developing the Luanda Gravity Project based on the identification of high altitude zones whose slope allows the distribution of water to the reservoirs or delivery points that supply the communities.

This fact was stressed last Saturday in the municipality of Talatona, Luanda, during a meeting of the EPAL Board of Directors with journalists.

The meeting concluded that the project will supply water to Luanda City, mainly by gravity, reducing the energy consumption and the costs of exploration and maintenance.

The Gravity Project will also minimize investments in the construction of new water distribution centres through the restructuring of the existing system.

It has the potential to accelerate the goal of reaching the company's self-sustainability by significantly reducing the operation and maintenance costs of the the system.

Reducing interruptions in water supply in the event of power outages and reducing human intervention in the operation of distribution centres are also potentialities of the project.

