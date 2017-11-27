Cameroon: State Universities - Head of State Creates New Institutions

The decisions contained in different decrees signed on Friday, November 24, 2017 concern mainly the Universities of Bamenda, Buea, Dschang, Yaounde I and Ngaoundere.

Since November 24, 2017, Cameroon's higher educational landscape has been enriched with new specialized higher institutions of learning following a series of decrees signed by the President of the Republic Paul Biya. This concerns some of the country's State universities. University of Bamenda President Paul Biya is one of the decrees created the National Higher Polytechnic Institute attached to the University of Bamenda. This is the first of its kind in the English Sub system of education and comes to satisfy one of the demands of the teacher trade unions of this sub system of education. In Decree N°2017/582 of 24 November 2017 to amend and supplement some provisions of Decree N° 2011/45 of 8 March 2011 to organise the University of Bamenda, the National Higher Polytechnic Institute is included among the faculties and institutions of the university. Another decree lays down the administrative and academic organization of the institute. University of Dschang From November 24, 2017, the University of Dschang has a Faculty of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Sciences created by the decree of the President of the Republic Paul Biya. The decree further specifies the administrative and academic organization, as well as other modalities for the functioning of the faculty. University of Buea The President of the Republic in a separate decree transferred the Department of Law and the Department of Political Science and Public Administration of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences to the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the University of Buea. The students, lecturers, non-teaching staff, equipment and materials are also transferred to the Faculty of Law and Political Science. University of Yaounde I The President of the Republic, Paul Biya still on Friday, November 24, 2017 signed a decree to amend and supplement some provisions of the University of Yaounde I. He created the Higher Technical Teachers Training College in Ebolowa attached to the University of Yaounde I. University of Ngaoundere In decree N°. 2017/584 of 24 November 2017, the President of the Republic laws down the administrative and academic organisation of the Geology and Mining Exploitation School of the University of Ngaoundere.