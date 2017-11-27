26 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Khartoum Stock Exchange's Manager - Our Participation in African Stock Exchanges' Federation Has Created State of Harmony Between African Stock Exchanges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The Director General of Khartoum Stock Exchange Dr. Azhari Al-Tayib Al-Faki has said that their participation in the Federation of African Stock Exchanges has created a state of harmony between the African stock exchanges through a variety of experiences and exchange of visions and concepts that lead to great development in the work.

He pointed out, in a statement to the Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper, that the Federation of African Stock Exchanges has been holding conferences and workshops for staff and technicians in the African stock exchanges to raise their capabilities and develop their skills.

The 21st session of the African Federation of Stock Exchanges Conference was opened in Cairo last week in the presence of a number of African Stock Exchange Chiefs and managers of the largest investment institutions.

Dr. Faki said that the African Stock Exchanges Federation hoped that we would have a unified African stock exchange so that any African dealers could trade through a single exchange anywhere and establishment of development projects to be funded through any stock exchange of the African's and making double listing between the stock exchanges.

" Africa's economies are in need for reforms to be able to rise as they are expected to have the largest workforce by 2035," said Mohamed Farid, the Head of the Egyptian Stock Exchange. "The African economy has tripled since 2000," he said.

Farid said that the African countries have not assumed the position they deserve.

It is worth mentioning that three African economies are expected to be among the top 30 economies in the world by 2050.

Sudan

Aid Agencies Identify 10,000 IDPs in Need of Assistance in Dilling, South Kordofan

An estimated 10,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)-1,943 families-who have settled in areas around Dilling town… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.