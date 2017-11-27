Sudan: U.S.$ 54,000 for Reintegration of Affected Persons in Al - Rahad Abudakna

Al- Rahad — The Commissioner of al- Rahad Abudakna in north kordufan state, Yassin Mahmoud Daifulla, revealed the allocation of 54 thousand dollar from the Commission of Reintegration and Demobilization for the integration of 100 beneficiaries from the locality's different areas.

In statement to SUNA the commissioner noted that the integration program includes those who were affected by the civil conflicts, and their reintegration in the locality's community, their training, education and rehabilitation.

He added that the components of the reintegration program includes agriculture project of horticulture with the space of 10 feddan with their equipment to provide stability, food and economic resources, work opportunities besides their positive return to the social fabric.