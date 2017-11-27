Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Chair Second Meeting for Discussing Exchange Rate Measures

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will chair on Monday noon at the Republican Palace the second meeting on the economic policies, which will tackle dimension and impacts of the measures, which were adopted in the first meeting last week, on the economic reality.

The previous meeting has adopted legal measures, including direction of the charge of damaging the national economy, money laundry and funding of terrorism against the dealers in foreign currency, the persons involved in gold smuggling and those who evade to pay the export revenues.

The meeting will be attended by the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla Fadul, the Minister of Finance, Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi, the Attorney General, Omer Mohamed Ahmed, the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service, Engineer Mohamed Attal-Mula, the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar, the State Minister at the Presidency and Director of the President Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakhit, and the Governor of the Bank of Sudan, Hazim Abdul-Gadir.