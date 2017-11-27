Sudan: State Minister for Transport Leads Sudan Delegation to 33th COMCEC Conference in Istanbul

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges Engineer Ibrahim Yousuf Abdullah led the Sudan delegation to the 33rd Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), which was held in Istanbul during 20-23 of the current November under slogan "Improving Transnational Transport Corridors In the OIC Member Countries".

The State Minister at the Ministry of Transport praised, when he presented the Sudan's address at the Ministerial Meeting in the presence of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the role of the COMCEC under the leadership of the Turkish President in the contribution to the achievement of the OIC objectives in the economic field. He urged the OIC Member States to include the national sectors along the Dakar-Port Sudan Railway Line in the national development plans within the OIC system, inviting the member states, organs and institutions related to the organization to participate in the Second Islamic Conference of Transport Ministers, which is scheduled to be hosted by Khartoum in February 2018.

The minister presented a scientific paper on the improvement and development of transport corridors in the OIC countries; found an appreciable response from the specialists. The minister was also chosen as the chairman of the sitting on transport corridors, which touched on the China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Port Sudan-Dakar railway line.

On the sidelines of the conference, Abdullah met with the Turkish Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Maritime Navigation Ahmed Arslan who praised the deep relations between the two countries, thanking the minister for participating actively in the conference.

For his part, the minister hailed the distinguished relations between the two countries and discussed various transport issues at the bilateral and regional levels.