26 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Omer Receives CCP Invitation to Participate in Beijing High Level Conference

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer received, Sunday, an invitation from the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to participate in the High level Dialogue Conference between the CCP with the Parties of the World scheduled to be held in Beijing during Nov.30-Dec.3.

The invitation was delivered to Prof. Omer by the Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum who met him, at his office and discussed with him the Sudanese-Chinese parliamentary relations and means for developing them further.

Prof. Omer commended the developing relations between the two countries and the Chinese support to Sudan in regional and international forums, referring to the cooperation opportunities, specially, in economic fields.

