Sudan: Presidency of Republic Informed On Overall Situation in West Darfur State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has been informed on the overall situations in the state of West Darfur.

During his meeting Sunday, at his office at the Republican Palace, the wali (governor) of West Darfur state, Fadul al-Moula al-Haja, who noted in press statements that he has provided the president assistant with a comprehensive review on the arrangements and procedures taken on all stages of the arms collection process in the state.

He indicated the great response of the citizens towards the process of the arms collection, adding that the state is witnessing great security stability, saying "weapons have disappeared from the crime's scene".

The governor pointed out that the meeting has discussed the state's relation with the neighboring countries regarding the security cooperation and coordination for the realization of peace and stability on the borders.