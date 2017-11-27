26 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: RDF Announces Arrest of Founder of Al-Sahwa Revolutionary Council

Khartoum — The Rapid Deployment Forces(RDF) has announced the arrest of the founder and the Official Spokesman of Al-Sahwa Revolutionary Council, Ali Haroun Mahmud Medikher and his personal guards.

The RDF Official Spokesman, Colonel, Abdul Rahman Al-Jaali said his forces have managed to abduct the prominent figure and the founder of Al-Sahwa Revolutionary Council who was accompanied by his guards, at Wadi Bari Area, south of Misterriha, on their way to Chad.

Colenel, Al-Gaali has pointed out that the RDFare doing their duty in the context of the campaign to collect weapons, chase and hunt the infiltrators and the criminals.

Al-Jaali warned all citizens who possess weapons to collect and hand it over to any police station , RDF or the armed forces.

