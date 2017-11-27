26 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Presidency Informed On Situation in West Darfur State

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Sunday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl-Mula Al-Haja, and reviewed the security and political situations in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali said that he has given an inclusive briefing to the Assistant of the President on the measures adopted concerning the collection of weapons at all stages in West Darfur State.

The Wali has referred to the great response shown by the citizens to the campaign for the collection of weapons, indicating that the state is witnessing remarkable stability and security.

He said that the meeting has tackled the relation between West Darfur State and the neighboring countries regarding the coordination and cooperation in the security field toward realizing peace and stability at the joint border area.

