Sudan: Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Regulating Foreign Exchange Dealing for 2017

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh approved, Sunday, the draft law on the regulation of dealing in Foreign Exchange in 2017 which presented by the Governor of the Central Bank, Hazem Abdul Gader.

The official spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Omer Mohammed Saleh said in press statements that under this law, the penalty the illegal dealing of foreign exchange, has been increased from three to ten years imprisonment, while retaining the additional penalties related to fines and the confiscation of foreign exchange, the subject of the crime.

The bill was approved in principle and the Council of Ministers affirmed its intention to tighten the sentence and referred the draft bill to the Ministry of Justice for legal formulation.