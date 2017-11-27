South Africa/Lesotho: South Africa U20 Wallop Lesotho U20 in Cosafa Cup Preparations

The Burger King-sponsored South African Men's U20 National Team, beat the Lesotho U- 20 team 5-0 in their second friendly match on Sunday morning, 26 November 2017 in Maputsoe, Lesotho, as they continue preparing for the COSAFA U-20 Championships.

The tournament which will be hosted by Kitwe, Zambia is almost a week away and Amajita Head Coach is happy with the progress of his team.

Amajita played very impressive attacking football in this match and Maswanganyi combining well with Mkatshana to convert the first goal in the first 10 minutes of the match. The South African's dominated the first half and managed their second goal six minutes later Ntsabeleng netted in a good ball to secure the lead.

The Junior Likeuna did well to eliminate some of Amajita's attacks however Mkatshana got the better of them, early into the second half in the 49th minute when he converted to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Amajita got their fourth goal of the match just minutes later when Maswanganyi was brought down in the box. Ngcobo stepped up to the penalty spot and converted in the 54th minute.

Sibiya came on as a late substitution and was very quick to make his presence felt with the final nail on the coffin in the 89th minute.

"Once again we would love to thank the Lesotho Football Association for the friendly match as we are surely coming together as a unit. I am very happy with the boys performance today, they are adapting very well to the tactical play we are implementing" said head coach Thabo Senong.

"It is also great for their confidence that they are scoring goals ahead of the tournament. We will conclude this past week's camp and finalize our COSAFA Squad during the week, before returning to camp for our last road of preparations before traveling to Zambia."