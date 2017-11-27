Angola: Diplomat Releases Book in Portugal

Lisbon — The Angolan general consul to New York, Adão Pinto, last Friday in Lisbon, Portugal, had his book presented to the public by the the Union of Cities and Capitals of Portuguese Language (UCCLA), a literary work put out by the Mercado de Letras publishers.

The book is entitled "A verdade da minha jornada - Da fazenda ao Palco Internacional" (Truth of my journey - From the farm to the International Stage).

It is a social narrative, where the author leaves a testimony of life, speaks of the dignity of the African heritage, the yearning for freedom and prosperity of Angola.

During the presentation of the book, Claudia Peixoto, representative of the Mercado de Letras publishers, spoke about the trajectory of the author and recommended the new generation to appreciate the work for inspiration.

José Bastos, representing UCCLA, highlighted the institution's role in promoting culture and welcoming initiatives that are representative of the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The presentation of the book was attended by the Angolan consul to Lisbon, Narciso do Espírito Santo, and the author of the book, Adão Pinto.

The biography was first released in English, in New York City, USA.

The event was attended by diplomats from the Angolan Embassy in Portugal and representatives of Angolan youths organisations.

Adão Pinto was born on June 2, 1960, in the the northern Uíge Province of Angola.

He holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in international law from the University of Kiev, in the then Soviet Union.