South Africa: Theatre Review - Dead Yellow Sands - a Powerful Storytelling in Stark Playhouse

You can shut your eyes and listen, appreciating the beautifully crafted script and the magic of the telling, safe in the knowledge that you're not missing any visual action. LESLEY STONES reviews Dead Yellow Sands.

Actor Graham Weir delivers an extraordinary performance in Dead Yellow Sands, a monologue about ordinary people living ordinary lives.

How exciting can that be, you wonder, until Weir starts talking, sitting in a chair under stark lighting that illuminates his manic beard, flowing white hair and gentle, often pain-filled eyes.

He tells small stories of a blind man in a care home, an oil rig painter, a man dying of cancer, bringing each character to life with different accents and fluctuating speech patterns. Plucking them from the miserable streets or lonely bedsit and isolating them under the spotlight as he tells their stories.

Dead Yellow Sands - a reference to the gold mine dust that blew through a childhood in Benoni - was written by Weir based on people he knew, or on others he observed and imagined how their lives might be.

The Scotsman dying of cancer was his father, eager to be back at work even with tubes down his throat and a...