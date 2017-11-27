Angolan Passport Gaining Space

Pretoria — After the agreements on visas suppression on ordinary passports between Angola and Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, another southern African country, South Africa, also signed the same type of accord with the Angolan authorities.

Last Friday, the presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, and South Africa, Jacob Zuma, signed the visa suppression agreement between both states, aimed at strengthening the bilateral co-operation relations.

This measure, which had been long awaited by the two peoples, will enable the citizens of both countries to travel to each other's territories without having to request an entry visa, as long as they will stay for no more than thirty days or a maximum of ninety days per year.

There are now sixteen countries to which Angolans can travel without visa and thirty others in which the visa can be required on arrival at the airport.

South Africa is Angola's main economic partner in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In the year 2016, the trade between the two countries dropped to 2.4 billion US dollars, which corresponds to a reduction of 75 per cent, a situation that is justified by the economic and financial crisis that hit Angola.