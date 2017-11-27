Photo: https://www.newera.com.na/

Former Namibian president Hifikepunye Pohamba, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe with former president Sam Nujoma.

Windhoek — Former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba on Friday left the proceedings of the 6th elective Swapo congress to attend the inauguration of the new Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and used the opportunity to visit former president Robert Mugabe at his residence in Harare.

The two elder statesmen accompanied Vice-President Nickey Iyambo who represented President Hage Geingob at Mnangagwa's inauguration. President Geingob was attending the Swapo congress, where he was one of the contenders for the ruling party's presidency.

"The Presidents confirmed that President Mugabe and his wife were in good physical condition," Swapo said in a statement released on Saturday evening.

"They further reported to the congress that President Mugabe told them that he and his family do not intend to leave Zimbabwe."

Mugabe stepped down as president on Tuesday last week - two days after Zanu-PF sacked him as its leader. This was after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa as one of the country's vice-presidents and expelled him from Zanu-PF.

Zimbabwe's military intervened and kept Mugabe and his wife under house arrest, before the ruling party isolated him by sacking him as its leader.

Mnangagwa, who had fled Zimbabwe after being fired, returned to the country to take over as president after Zanu-PF presented him as its candidate to replace nonagenarian Mugabe.

Mugabe's resignation letter was read out in parliament, abruptly halting impeachment proceedings against him.

He had been under pressure since the military took control of the country a week before, seizing the headquarters of the national broadcaster.