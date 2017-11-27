Angola: Solar Village Gets 380 Peasant Families

Icolo and Bengo — At least 380 peasant families, out of the expected 500, from the towns of Honga-Zanga and Cassanzo, commune of Cabíri, municipality of Icolo e Bengo, in Luanda, are already benefitting from housing in the Solar Village, three years after its inauguration.

Speaking to ANGO on Saturday, the coordinators of the two localities, Feijó Lourenço and Van-Dúnem Domingos, respectively, agreed in expressing their satisfaction with the fact that, after a long waiting period, the population got the houses.

Feijó Lourenço from Honga-Zanga regretted that the water supply is not available in the village and that the electricity produced by the solar panels was not efficient. "The panels present difficulties in the accumulation of energy and are no longer a viable solution."

As for the 120 families to be installed in the village the coordinators said that most of the people were not present at the time of delivery of the keys, and so now many are waiting for the local administration to finish the keys handover process.