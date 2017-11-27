South Africa: Mitchell's Plain Cluster Festive Season Successes

press release

Western Cape: The police from the Mitchell's Plain Cluster continue clamping down on crime and criminal activities in their eight policing precincts. The execution of search warrants, searching of wanted suspects, high density patrols and visible policing, as well as stop and search operations, are the order of the day in this cluster.

This resulted in the arrests of 272 suspects during the past week from Friday 2017-11-17 to Thursday 2017-11-23. Police clamped down on suspected drug houses and 142 houses were searched for drugs. During the various operations 1.175 kg of dagga were confiscated as well as 168.25 Mandrax tables, 626 g of Tik and 393.2 g of Heroin.

Crimes against women and children remain a priority for SAPS, and in the light of the 16 Days campaign, 114 cases were reported in the cluster.

Liquor outlets and shebeen operations also took priority in order to prevent drugs and alcohol abuse, especially in disadvantaged communities. Here crimes related to abuse result in assault and assault GBH, child abuse and domestic violence and wreak havoc among the vulnerable. Fourteen shebeens were searched and six suspects were arrested for illegal dealing in liquor. A total of 365.52 litres of alcohol were seized during the various operations. One operation was held at taxi ranks. A roadblock was also held in the cluster and 15 fines with a total value of R37 350 were issued for traffic violations.

Six people were also apprehended in separate incidents and are facing charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. A variety of rounds of ammunition were confiscated by police.

Twenty-five tracing operations, where police were looking for wanted suspects, have resulted in 165 suspects being arrested for various offences during this past week.

Spaza shops were also visited in order to ensure safety, and prevent business robberies and xenophobic attacks from occurring. A total of 775 Spaza shops were visited during the week.

Other suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from house breaking and theft, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, robbery, drunken driving, murder, possession of dangerous weapons and malicious damage to property.

The Mitchell's Plain Cluster Commander, Major General Gregory Goss, says that the police will maintain a zero tolerance approach in preventing crime and the investigation of crime. The Cluster Commander is furthermore applauding all members who participated in these operations, in partnership with other security forces which joined the operations and ensured the arrests over the past week.

Committed police members as well as community members have his full support in devising structured measures to reduce crime. All members of the community are urged to join the official community structures in their respective areas of residence. Anyone with information which can assist the police in their work can call Crime Stop at 0860010111 or their local police stations. All information will be treated as highly confidential.